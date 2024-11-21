Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.61 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $213.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $1,024,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,696.70. The trade was a 63.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,576.88. This represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,383 shares of company stock worth $13,576,801. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.65.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

