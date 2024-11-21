Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 982.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,295 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.5 %

WCN opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

