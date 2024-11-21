Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Leidos were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 82.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Leidos by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.