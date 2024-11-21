Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.08 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

