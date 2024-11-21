Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,848 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $59.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

