Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brady were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 65.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brady by 337.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brady by 36.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $119,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Stock Up 1.6 %

BRC stock opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,014.79. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

