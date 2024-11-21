Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,499 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSCI were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412,389 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 637,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

MSCI Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $582.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $631.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.