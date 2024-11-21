Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Toro worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Toro by 112.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Toro by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 850.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Toro by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Toro’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.