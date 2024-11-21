TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,821,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,315 shares of company stock worth $1,119,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

