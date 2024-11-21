TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $7.50

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPVG opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 19.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 846,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 119,184 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

