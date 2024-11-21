Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 316.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,957,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4,435.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 505,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 494,007 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,860,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

