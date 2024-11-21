Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $31,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 205.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.