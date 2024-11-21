United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of United States Antimony at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

