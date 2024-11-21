United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAMY
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of United States Antimony at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.