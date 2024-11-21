Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

