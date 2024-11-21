Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $235,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.57 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

