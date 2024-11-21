Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.84% of Vericel worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vericel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $241,252.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,960. This represents a 34.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,764. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Trading Up 2.6 %

VCEL stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 954.33 and a beta of 1.66. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $57.81.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

