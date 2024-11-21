Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $141.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.