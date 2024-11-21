Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

MDY stock opened at $591.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $463.09 and a 12 month high of $609.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

