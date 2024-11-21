Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 19,567 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Braze by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Braze by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

