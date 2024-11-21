Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,478,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $451,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 369.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

