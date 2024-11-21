Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,477 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Energizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Energizer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.09 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 857.20%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.