Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJT. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,312.05. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. The trade was a 58.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $3,633,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

