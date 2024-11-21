Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 11.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vistra by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 227,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vistra Price Performance
VST opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $157.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
