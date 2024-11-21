Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

