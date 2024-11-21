VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.36 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 32.90 ($0.42). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 169,615 shares.

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.96 million, a P/E ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 0.58.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 3.39%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,888.89%.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.