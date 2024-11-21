W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $51,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

