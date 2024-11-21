Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORKA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORKA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $114,763,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,359,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,640,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.