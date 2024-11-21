Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Price

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

POST opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $118.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Post by 133.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Post by 664.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Post by 28.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

