Wes Morris Sells 25,080 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wes Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after acquiring an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,439,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

