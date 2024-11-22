12,628 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

