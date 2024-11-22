13,738 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $6,725,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $193.18 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.45.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

