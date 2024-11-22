17,009 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 826.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.06. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $169.15.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

