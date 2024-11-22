25,105 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 0.2 %

KB Home stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

