327 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $332.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $245.84 and a one year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.