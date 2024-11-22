4,344 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of McKesson by 51.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 332,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 112,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

MCK stock opened at $628.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

