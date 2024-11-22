60,873 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $159,750,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 581.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after buying an additional 1,366,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3,333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 760,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in General Motors by 33.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,909,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $55.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,034,351 shares of company stock worth $56,601,268. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

