7,210 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $357.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.19, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.53.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.33.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

