A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

