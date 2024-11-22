Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

WMS stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

