AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.14. 8,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 19,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.