Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 100,000 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $3,631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $17,116,642.93. The trade was a 17.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 392,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 124.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,977 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $5,569,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,050,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALKT

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.