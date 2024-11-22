Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $235.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

