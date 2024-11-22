Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $3,311,323.75 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,775 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $3,311,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,176.25. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $641,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

