Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) versus Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Financial Contrast

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Mining has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -12.51% -10.64% Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$21.27 million ($0.14) -2.43 Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.59 $11.42 million ($0.02) -209.25

This table compares Loncor Gold and Aris Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loncor Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Loncor Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

