Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ARM were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ARM by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $132.85 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

