AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) vs. MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Critical Contrast

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and MFA Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.77 billion 11.88 $928.83 million $7.31 31.62 MFA Financial $605.60 million 1.84 $80.16 million $1.59 6.87

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AvalonBay Communities and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 11 7 0 2.39 MFA Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus target price of $226.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.86%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.49%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Risk and Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 36.20% 8.84% 4.98% MFA Financial 28.38% 9.97% 1.71%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

