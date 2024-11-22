Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,555 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $174.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,749.60 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $176.01.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Compass Point raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

