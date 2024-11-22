Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in IDEX by 9,424.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,179,000 after purchasing an additional 223,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 436,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,640,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

IEX opened at $227.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.89. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

