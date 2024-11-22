Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 898 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in SentinelOne by 778.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in SentinelOne by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,060 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on S shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of S opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,268.40. This trade represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,940. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

