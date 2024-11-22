Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2123 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

